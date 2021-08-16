ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Dist Admin Jhelum recovers outstanding amount of Rs801.78m in 2020-21

APP 16 Aug 2021

RAWALPINDI: District Administration Jhelum showing extraordinary performance, managed to recover outstanding amount to the tune of Rs801.78 million that was pending since 2017-18 on the account of deficient amount of taxes.

The deficient amount of taxes paid under stamp duties and Capital Value Tax (CVT) on immovable property from City Housing Society, Jhelum.

According to a district administration spokesman, Rs13.31 million had also been recovered on account of deficient amount of taxes paid under stamp duties and CVT pending on various instruments for decades.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Rao Pervaiz Akhtar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr Waqar Ali Khan on the directives of Board of Revenue Punjab took solid steps and succeeded to recover the outstanding amount during 2020-21.

Furthermore, office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue also undertook inspection of manual 'Mauzas' in district Jhelum and found out deficient amount of mutations fees to the tune of Rs2.98 million which is subsequently recovered and deposited in national exchequer. Besides, under stamp duty, Rs475.35 million had also been recovered during 2020-21 against the target of Rs472.215 and under mutation fees alone, Rs146.51 million was recovered during last financial year against the target of Rs217.201 million which is transaction based.

Under agriculture income tax on the basis of lists shared by FBR, total amount of Rs1.59 million was recovered in 2020-21. Under the agriculture income tax on the basis of local assessment, District Administration Jhelum succeeded to enhance the locally assessed demand for year 2020-21 by almost 400 percent as compared to previous years and also recovered Rs2.03 million, he added.

Moreover, he informed that under water charges, District Administration successfully recovered all the assessed water charges as communicated by irrigation/Small Dams Organisation to the tune of Rs0.83 million in 2020-21.

Cumulatively, during last financial year, District Administration Jhelum recovered/generated Rs629.29 million and deposited to the national exchequer.

Despite land acquisition award for construction of Small Dams long time ago, revenue record was not updated and mutations in favour of Small Dams Organisation were not entered accordingly. This irregularity could create various complications. Therefore, in 2020-21, District Administration Jhelum took initiative and many long-pending mutations, in some cases pending since 1980, in favour of Small Dams Organisations, were completed. Total of around 300 acres land was mutated last year which involved a long and painstaking process of correction of record.

Besides re-dressal of these long-standing issues and huge revenue generation, District Administration Jhelum had also been at the forefront in the implementation of new initiatives of Board of Revenue within stipulated time frame like recruitment of patwaries, establishment and activation of all 15 dahi Markaz mall, completion of digital girdawari, reconstruction/restoration of sahadajaat, geo-tagging of state land, compilation of district gazetteer, incorporation of CNICs in revenue record, resolution of khewat/mutation issues and holding revenue Awami Khuli Katcheris.

District administration Jhelum officers expressed their resolve to continue working with full sincerity of purpose and commitment in discharging their multifarious duties and responsibilities.

They said that the administration was also committed to provide relief to the people without any discrimination.

