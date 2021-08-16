ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Baldia Town tragedy: Funeral prayers of 13 victims held

APP 16 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Namaz-e-Janaza (Funeral prayers) of 13 victims including seven women and six children from a same family killed in the hand grenade blast at Mawach Mor - Baldia Town, was held at Star ground Landhi area here on Sunday.

Large number of local residents and notables of the area participated in the last rituals of the victims who were buried to a graveyard here.

The victims were killed and others were injured when a hand grenade was hurled at a moving truck transporting the family.

The entire area wore a deserted look in mourn over the tragedy.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhail of PPO, Aslam Ghouri of the JUI-F, Younous Bonari of the ANP, and several JI leaders, including Munim Zaffar, Birjis Ahmed, Ishaq Khan, Younous Barai and others attended the funeral prayers.

