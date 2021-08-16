Pakistan Independence Day celebrated at Burj Khalifa

KARACHI: "Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure" Expo 2020 Campaign was launched on Pakistan Independence Day with an impressive performance, as the Pakistan flag unveiling happened on Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

While crowd gathered at the fountain area of Burj Khalifa in the evening to see the Pakistan flag, and after the national anthem, they were surprised to witness a contemporary cultural performance with high energy moves and dances on a national song "Hum Aik Hain" (We are One) giving a quick peek into Pakistan's participation in Expo2020. The performance was also a dedication to Expo 2020 Dubai's vision of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future. It carried well integrated messages as the nation plans to showcase its vast opportunities in tourism, commerce & investment to the global audiences.

The Pakistan Pavilion is designed to leave a lasting impact on the visitors by inspiring them through a poetic narrative on the past, present and future revealing its rich history, culture and traditions, as well as the potential and possibilities for the future.

The audience at the Burj Khalifa were enthralled with the impressive campaign launch by Pakistan.-PR

