Three youths killed

LAHORE: Three youth were killed in separate road mishaps caused due to one-wheeling and over speeding in different localities of Lahore on Sunday.

According to details, the first accident took place in Muslim Town where a 20-year-old youth was killed after he fell down from motorcycle while doing one-wheeling.

Another youth was killed in accident caused due to one-wheeling in Nishtar Colony area. An over speeding motorcycle slipped and rubbed with road to a long distance in Kot Abdul Malik killing the motorcyclist youth on the spot.