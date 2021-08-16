ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Covid-19 claims 67 more lives, positivity rate 6.8pc

INP 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: At least 67 more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours on Sunday while the positivity rate for fresh infections stood at 6.8 percent, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said on Sunday.

In the daily statistics reported since Saturday, 54,204 total tests were conducted in last 24 hours out of which 3711 fresh cases emerged.

The new cases that emerged today take the positivity rate to 6.8 percent, while new 67 deaths were reported. Total deaths with the new ones reported today have risen to 24,406 so far, NCOC reported.

Pakistan reports 73 more deaths and 4,786 coronavirus cases in 24 hours. The NCOC said yesterday that the country's number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,094,699 after the emergence of 4,786 new infections.

The number of active coronavirus cases has reached to 86,606. According to NCOC overall 983,754 have recovered from the pandemic.

Pertinent to keep in mind amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that even toddlers are being infected with the Delta variant of the covid-19 as the number of cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab's provincial capital.

