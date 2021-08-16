Need to follow unity, faith, discipline to be successful in sports: Dr Fehmida

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Sunday believed to be successful in any sports, it was important to follow the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's motto which was unity, faith and discipline.

"Any team or player can be successful in the game, if they follow Jinnah's motto which was unity, faith and discipline. A whole team of players is united with faith and discipline behind a team's success. If we lack any one of these then we cannot be successful," she said while addressing at the closing ceremony of the 1st Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup, organized by Mari Petroleum in partnership with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), at the Mari Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park in Rawalpindi.

The minister said there was a well governed system of sports in all over the world but not in Pakistan. "We are bringing a sports policy which last came in 2005. The world is advancing in sports and we are getting backwards. Whenever we try to do something good, someone puts a hindrance in our path. Pakistan will soon get its national sports policy," she said.

Dr Fehmida said the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had announced to work according to the government's policy in sports.

"Time and again we hear that Pakistan will be banned internationally if we try to do something better for sports. But now this won't happen as we cannot let anyone play with the future of players," she said.

The minister said we were working on a clear vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was a great sportsman.

"The National Sports Policy (NSP) will soon be implemented. We have brought in the Director General Pakistan Sports Board on merit and we assure to felicitate anyone who comes to Pakistan Sports Complex for sports," she said.

To a question, she said NSP would be approved by the cabinet. "We have made NSP according to the vision of the Prime Minister," she said.

Dr Fehmida also lauded Mari Petroleum Company's (MPCL) Management and their former Managing Director Lt Gen (R) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed for their efforts to revive the game of field hockey in the country while creating a sense of ownership and pride amongst the citizens during the tournament.

"It is very encouraging to see corporate sector organizations such as Mari Petroleum coming forward to help out our National Sport. With these sincere efforts, the day is not far when we will be in a position to regain our former glory in hockey. Mari Petroleum has set a very good example for other organizations by developing Mari Hockey Stadium. I want to urge other private sector companies and entities to come forward and emulate the efforts undertaken by Mari Petroleum for the promotion of different sports in the Country," she said.

Meanwhile, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) clinched the inaugural Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament title. In an exciting final match NBP downed Wapda by 3-2 on penalty shoots, as both teams managed to score two goals each on the completion of two halves.

On the occasion, Faheem Haider, Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum said Mari Petroleum formed its own hockey team in 2018, with the intention of reinvigorating interest in national sport. "Within a short span of two years, MPCL Hockey Team managed to win the 1st Chief Minister Punjab Gold Hockey Cup in 2020, beating the top-ranked local teams. Presently MPCL hockey team is ranked Number 5 in the National Rankings.

Before this tournament, MPCL successfully hosted 66th National Senior Hockey Championship on this ground in November 2020," he said.