ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speakers at seminar in Brussels condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

INP 16 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: Speakers of a seminar titled, "Independent India and Occupied Kashmir" organized by Kashmiri Council Europe (KC-EU) condemning the brutalities against the people of Jamu and Kashmir called for end of Indian oppression in the disputed territory.

According to Kashmir Media Serviced, the seminar which held on Sunday, the Black Day of 15th August in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium, was attended by a number of Pakistani and Kashmiri and European intellectuals and experts.

Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK (IFJHRJK), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo also addressed the protest in Brussels by telephonic link from occupied Kashmir. He updated the gathering about latest situation in occupied Kashmir?

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, former member of Brussels parliament Dr Zahoor Manzoor, Councilors of local government Chaudhry Nasir and Aamir Naeem Sunny and religious social figure Syed Hasnaat Shah Bukhari were also among the speakers of the seminar moderated by Ch. Khalid Joshi.

The speakers of the seminar called upon the Indian regime to immediately end military lockdown and release the political figures and activists without any delay.

They also asked the Prime Minister of India Modi to fulfil the promise of his great predecessor Jahwaharial NEHRU to give a voice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and to allow them to determine their own political future.

On the occasion, chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Mr Ali Raza Syed said, we gathered here against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris. Ali Raza Syed determined that the peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir would be continued.

Other speakers said, though rights under Indian rule was not real destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP-led Indian government attempted to repeal special status and erase identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A.

They called for immediate international attention on the existing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

IIOJK Speakers at seminar in Brussels Indian brutalities in IIOJK Kashmiri Council Europe

Speakers at seminar in Brussels condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

'PM will launch single national curriculum today'

Pak-Turkish ties a force for regional peace: Alvi

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

Raab phones Qureshi, discusses Afghan situation

Pakistan not closing down its embassy in Kabul: FO

Special cell set up in Kabul to facilitate int'l media evacuation: Fawad

After fleeing the country, Afghan leader Ghani says Taliban have won

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.