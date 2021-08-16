Speakers at seminar in Brussels condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

BRUSSELS: Speakers of a seminar titled, "Independent India and Occupied Kashmir" organized by Kashmiri Council Europe (KC-EU) condemning the brutalities against the people of Jamu and Kashmir called for end of Indian oppression in the disputed territory.

According to Kashmir Media Serviced, the seminar which held on Sunday, the Black Day of 15th August in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium, was attended by a number of Pakistani and Kashmiri and European intellectuals and experts.

Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights JK (IFJHRJK), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo also addressed the protest in Brussels by telephonic link from occupied Kashmir. He updated the gathering about latest situation in occupied Kashmir?

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, former member of Brussels parliament Dr Zahoor Manzoor, Councilors of local government Chaudhry Nasir and Aamir Naeem Sunny and religious social figure Syed Hasnaat Shah Bukhari were also among the speakers of the seminar moderated by Ch. Khalid Joshi.

The speakers of the seminar called upon the Indian regime to immediately end military lockdown and release the political figures and activists without any delay.

They also asked the Prime Minister of India Modi to fulfil the promise of his great predecessor Jahwaharial NEHRU to give a voice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and to allow them to determine their own political future.

On the occasion, chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Mr Ali Raza Syed said, we gathered here against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris. Ali Raza Syed determined that the peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir would be continued.

Other speakers said, though rights under Indian rule was not real destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP-led Indian government attempted to repeal special status and erase identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A.

They called for immediate international attention on the existing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.