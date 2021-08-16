ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev dominates Isner to face Opelka for Toronto title

AFP 16 Aug 2021

TORONTO: Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev blunted the big serve of American John Isner 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to set up an ATP Masters 1000 final with Reilly Opelka.

Medvedev dominated throughout in a 54-minute rout against Isner, who was held to a miserly four aces.

With the major part of his game mis-firing, the 36-year-old Isner was an easy target for Medvedev, the losing 2019 finalist to Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev will Sunday play for his fourth trophy of the season after helping Russia to the ATP Cup in Australia and claiming the honours at Marseille and Mallorca.

He takes on another American two-metre-plus giant in Opelka, who broke new ground as he edged third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to reach the final at the Aviva Centre in Toronto.

Medvedev cannot fault his current form: "I'm really happy with the win. I had very few unforced errors (seven). I'm pleased with my game in this moment.

"I feel I'm playing better and better leading to the US Open."

Isner's game was off the boil and Medvedev took full advantage.

"He was not serving like usual and I had to take my opportunities, try and break as much as I could," Medvedev said. "I stayed focused and managed to do that."

The Russian winner posted 20 winners to Isner's 20 unforced errors, breaking the American four times.

Medvedev will need to take his winning strategy into the final with Opelka, a towering server like Isner.

"He's been playing great tennis all week," Medvedev said. "Big credit to him.

"But a masters final is never easy; I'll try to play well and hope to be holding the trophy tomorrow."

Opelka overcame Tsitsipas with 46 winners to 23 for the Greek. He blasted 17 aces in the match lasting two and a half hours to notch his first victory over a top-five opponent.

"I've played great from the first round against a lot of adversity," said Opelka, who ousted Australian Nick Kyrgios in the first round.

"There are no easy draws at Masters 1000s, every match is a nightmare. But I've got a lot of confidence going and I've carried it through each match. I'm putting pressure on guys with my serve and they can feel it."

Tsitsipas held his own until late in the third set, when Opelka broke for a 4-3 lead. The American finished off the upset three games later with an overhead smash on his first match point.

"He prevailed, it just didn't go my way," Tsitsipas said. "But there is hope for next time, it's all right.

"I struggled with my serve, it was obvious. When you get no rhythm it's difficult. It silently ruins your game."

Tsitsipas, ranked third in the world behind Novak Djokovic and Medvedev, still leads the ATP with 45 match wins this season, with Djokovic trailing on 36.

Daniil Medvedev Russian top seed Opelka Toronto title

Medvedev dominates Isner to face Opelka for Toronto title

Turkey to help stop new wave of Afghan migrants

499 passengers onboard: Two PIA planes finally land at IIA

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

'PM will launch single national curriculum today'

Pak-Turkish ties a force for regional peace: Alvi

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

Raab phones Qureshi, discusses Afghan situation

Pakistan not closing down its embassy in Kabul: FO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.