CM directs foolproof security arrangements for peaceful atmosphere

Recorder Report 16 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements and to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul-Haraam and Asura. The Chief Minister further directed to make more security arrangements as compared to the last years. Usman Buzdar said that following of given routs and completion of all Majalis and mourning processions within time should be ensured.

Members of District and Divisional Peace Committees should play a vibrant role in promoting religious harmony. He also directed that four different security layers should be set up in mourning processions to ensure the safety of the people and a report should be submitted to the CM's office after a thorough audit of CCTV cameras, generators, lights, walk-through gates, metal detectors besides all other devices.

He further stated that there would be no compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable material, provocative and hateful speeches as well as violation of the ban on wall chalking. He said that indiscriminate and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

He further directed that the code of conduct should be ensured at any cost. The government will not tolerate any violation in this regard. The Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said that law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and use all their energies and capabilities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Additional contingents should be deployed at Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other important places. Law enforcement agencies should keep a close liaison with each other and security arrangements should be monitored on regular basis.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister has expressed satisfaction over the excellent security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day and lauded the efforts of the Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, law enforcement agencies, administration and concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

