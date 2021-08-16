Moderate quake jolts Swat, surroundings

SWAT: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas on Sunday but no causalities or property damages were reported.

According to details, the earthquake was fled in Swat and adjoining areas where people rushed out of their homes and shops in panic reciting Kalma-e-Tayyeba and verses from Holy Quran.

However, no human or property loss was reported from anywhere due to the quake.

The epicentre of earthquake was stated to be Pak-Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area at depth of 100km inside earth crust.