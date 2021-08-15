FM's Honour List: 25 overseas Pakistanis honoured

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday honoured 25 overseas Pakistanis under the 2nd edition of the Foreign Minister's Honours List.

This year's theme was about acknowledging outstanding young Pakistanis from across the globe, the "Leaders under 40." The awardees were selected for their professional leadership with a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance in the fields of Community Service, Science and Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Sports and Arts and Culture.

Interacting with the honourees at a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it was inspiring to see how much they had achieved at such a young age. They had made Pakistan proud. He said that over 9 million Pakistanis living abroad are the true ambassadors of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister's Honours List was launched in 2020 as part of Vision Foreign Office, aimed at expanding the reach and interaction of the institution with key stakeholders.