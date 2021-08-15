PNSC marks Independence Day

KARACHI: Like every year, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan. The celebration commenced with recitation of Holy Quran.

The Chairman PNSC Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo hoisted the National Flag along with Executive Directors, Officers and Staff. Furthermore, he planted a tree in the premises of the building and gave message to being responsible Pakistanis and get vaccinated to show the world that we care and strive for a healthy Pakistan.

In the end of the event sweets were distributed among the attendees.-PR

