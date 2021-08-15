ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Opinion

The Afghan cauldron

Bisma Riffat 15 Aug 2021

There's no denying the fact that both the US and its new ally in the region are overtly supporting the Afghan government militarily and diplomatically although Washington and New Delhi consistently insist that they want a negotiated settlement to the Afghan conflict. Their approach to Afghanistan, therefore, clearly shows that they seek to inflict harm on the Taliban who are advancing towards Kabul at this point in time. Taliban have already protested against the US strikes, making it clear that Washington is clearly siding with the Ashraf Ghani government which does not enjoy the support of majority of population of this landlocked country. Insofar as Pakistan is concerned, the situation that has obtained in Afghanistan due to escalation in violence in recent days and weeks threaten this nuclear power country's own security and stability. Pakistan, in my view, is bracing to pay a price for advocating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to douse the simmering Afghan cauldron.

Bisma Riffat (NYC, the United States of America)

