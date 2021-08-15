ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Manufactured in Pakistan: Inovi Telecom starts exporting smartphones

15 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Authorization holder Inovi Telecom has started exporting smartphones to other countries. The first consignment of 5500 units of 4G smartphones carrying "Manufactured in Pakistan" tag has been exported to UAE. PTA congratulates the company for this landmark achievement. This is the result of concerted efforts for the development of mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The successful implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) and enabling government policies including the Mobile Manufacturing Policy have created a favourable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

As a part of this policy, Inovi Telecom Pvt Ltd was issued mobile manufacturing authorization by PTA on 9th April 2021. Within 4 months, the company has managed to achieve exporting 'Manufactured in Pakistan' phones.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

