ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KE celebrates Independence Day with Lyari residents

15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Commemorating Pakistan's 74th year of Independence, K-Electric's senior management visited the Coach Emad Football Academy in Lyari to celebrate the occasion with the community and its representatives along with the elected officials of the area. In addition to a flag hoisting ceremony, a friendly football match was organized for local residents to showcase their skills.

Lyari epitomizes resilience and diversity. As one of the oldest areas of Karachi, it is home to hundreds of markets including the iconic Jodia Bazaar and the Timber Market. It is also an exporter of sporting talent to the country producing footballers and boxers who have played at national and international levels as well. The only individual medal winner for Pakistan in Olympics Hussain Shah is the son of Lyari. Shah won his medal at the boxing event of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Small businesses have mushroomed across the area in the past decade, empowering the residents and contributing to the local and national economy.

In line with its commitment to the city of Karachi, K-Electric has been working on providing a safe, reliable, and consistent supply of power to spur socio-economic development. In the last fiscal year alone, KE has invested over PKR 850 million in its continued vision to drive growth in Lyari, and future plans continue to be conceived to extend the load-shed exemption to these areas.

Through sustained investments and with cooperation from the elected and community representatives of the area, KE has been able to successfully exempt over 40% of Lyari from load-shed, impacting the equivalent of 60,000 households. Today, areas like Agra Taj Colony, Nishter Road, Bolton Market, Khori Garden, and Behar Colony are among those receiving an uninterrupted power supply.

Furthermore, KE has installed over 46,000 meters in the area in just the last year, which demonstrates the growing appetite for electricity. Over 60 percent of the Pole-Mounted Transformer network has also been converted to Aerial Bundled Cables which ensures the continued supply of safe electricity to this densely populated area. To facilitate consumers, KE's area teams regularly organize camps and undertake initiatives to engage the community and support them in acquiring regularized metered connections at lower costs.

While addressing the event, UC chairman Habib Hassan said, "Today, we are jubilant to have CEO KE, Moonis Alvi and his team during the Independence Day celebrations, and hoisting of Pakistan's flag...."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

K ELECTRIC electricity Independence Day power supply Moonis Alvi Hussain Shah Lyari residents

KE celebrates Independence Day with Lyari residents

US looking forward to strengthening ties: Blinken

PD to decide future of Hubco next week

Lebanon bank chief vows no forex raid to fund fuel unless law changed

Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

President, PM messages on Independence Day: Nation must remember Kashmiri brethren, sisters in IIOJK

Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

FO condemns Modi's political stunt

Afghan president vows to stop bloodshed as Taliban close in on Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.