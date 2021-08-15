Country's defence in strong hands, enemy designs will be thwarted: governor

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for forging unity, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has made an appeal to political and religious parties of Pakistan to rise above political and personal interests and take decisions in the interest of the country and the nation.

"Pakistan's defence is in strong hands; every plan of the enemy will be thwarted. The time is not far when Kashmiris and the Palestinians will also be celebrating Independence Day," the governor said this while addressing a press conference flanked by Chairperson Global Women Media (GWM), Muneezay Moeen and brand ambassador of GWM, Hira Mani, here on Saturday.

The governor maintained that every Pakistani has to fulfil his responsibility with complete honesty to make Pakistan strong and stable. Commenting on the Afghanistan issue, he said the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating day by day, Pakistan has played a positive role in the Afghan peace process earlier, and we are still working for peace in good faith and Pakistan would be benefited the most due to peace in Afghanistan. He said the government of Afghanistan should set its own house in order instead of blaming others for its failure.

While appreciating the initiatives taken by the Global Women Media to promote harmony and cultural exchange in Pakistan, he said that it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to promote Pakistan's soft image in the world and play role in thwarting the negative propaganda against Pakistan. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open to all and sundry, adding that the present government fully believes in the freedom of the media.

Muneezay Moin said that goal of GWM is to promote strong and harmonious Pakistan for which we are visiting all four provinces, including Punjab.

Hira Mani said on the occasion that she is proud to be a Pakistani and wherever she goes in the world, she plays her role for portraying Pakistan's soft image.

