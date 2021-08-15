Punjab to spend Rs58m on 'Boilers Inspection' upgradation

LAHORE: In order to minimize chances of boiler explosion in various kinds of industries across the province, the Punjab government has decided upgradation and improvement of 'Boilers Inspection' at the cost of Rs 58.787 million.

For this purpose, 'Data Base Information Management System' will be established in the Boiler Inspection Wing of Directorate General of Industries Commerce and Trade. After the up gradation, the existing data base of the Boiler Inspection Wing will be automated and "Boiler Inspection" mobile app could be launched for officers of the industry department.

In this regard special meeting was held at Punjab Industries, Commerce and Trade department which was chaired by Punjab minister for industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal. Various aspects of the project were critically reviewed and suggestions for up-gradations were presented in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scheme was included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the current fiscal year 2020-21. This project of up-gradation will be completed with the gestation period of 12 months (July 2021-June 2022).

Executive Engineer, Communication and Works (C&W) told the participants of the meeting that it would be very difficult for the Department to dismantle and rebuild a building in the allocated funds of Rs20 million. He added that only renovation of already existing lab could be done in the limit of the allocated funds Moreover, for the capacity building of the staff, a training centre will also be established under the scheme to impart training and refreshers courses on industrial safety.

The Chair said that there was an unpretentious need of capacity building of the Boilers Wing of DGIPWM through automation of data -base. He said that efficient monitoring of industrial boilers and training of technicians and engineers would help building of safe environment in industries. The chair further said that safety of the Boiler Engineers and well being of industrial workers and the public is the top priority of the government, as currently no university or institution was offering safety courses on this subject.

After detailed deliberations, the scheme titled Improvement and up gradation of Boilers Inspections Wing in the Directorate General Industries, Prices, Weights & Measures, approval was granted at a total revised cost of Rs 38.176 million, with the gestation period of 12months (from July 2021to June 2022). It was decided that instead of three vehicles, only two vehicles, up to the capacity of 1300cc and having cost less than Rs 3.2 million each should be purchased. This approval is subject to clearance of purchase of vehicles by the Austerity Committee constituted by Chief Minister Punjab. It was also decided that two posts of Deputy Chief Inspector of Boilers (BS -17) should be reduced to one. However, the two posts of drivers may be added under the head of human resource (HR).

