Meezan Bank launches Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centre

KARACHI: Meezan Bank in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and DHA Karachi has launched Covid-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Centre for the general public at DHA Phase 8, adjacent Directorate Office Building, 315 Beach Street, Zone D, Karachi. This is the second Drive-through vaccination centre launched by the Bank, the earlier is located at District Central.

The Vaccination Centre was inaugurated on the country's 75th Independence Day by Barrister Murtaza Wahab -Spokesperson Government of Sindh &Administrator Karachi which was personally overseen by the Bank's Founding President & CEO - Irfan Siddiqui. Also present at the occasion were Irshad Sodhar - Deputy Commissioner, South Karachi, Mirza Waleed Baig - Assistant Commissioner, Civil Lines - District South, Karachi along with the Bank's Senior Management team where a cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

With a total of eight windows operating from 4:00pm to 12:00am, the Facility will operate seven days a week, providing thousands of adults a safer way of getting vaccinated while observing social distancing rules.-PR

