ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meezan Bank launches Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centre

15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Meezan Bank in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and DHA Karachi has launched Covid-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Centre for the general public at DHA Phase 8, adjacent Directorate Office Building, 315 Beach Street, Zone D, Karachi. This is the second Drive-through vaccination centre launched by the Bank, the earlier is located at District Central.

The Vaccination Centre was inaugurated on the country's 75th Independence Day by Barrister Murtaza Wahab -Spokesperson Government of Sindh &Administrator Karachi which was personally overseen by the Bank's Founding President & CEO - Irfan Siddiqui. Also present at the occasion were Irshad Sodhar - Deputy Commissioner, South Karachi, Mirza Waleed Baig - Assistant Commissioner, Civil Lines - District South, Karachi along with the Bank's Senior Management team where a cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

With a total of eight windows operating from 4:00pm to 12:00am, the Facility will operate seven days a week, providing thousands of adults a safer way of getting vaccinated while observing social distancing rules.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab government of Sindh COVID19 Meezan Bank Irfan Siddiqui Irshad Sodhar

Meezan Bank launches Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centre

US looking forward to strengthening ties: Blinken

PD to decide future of Hubco next week

Lebanon bank chief vows no forex raid to fund fuel unless law changed

Naya Pakistan shifts its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: PM

Ogra recommends hike in POL products' prices

Rapid spread, low vaccination: NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

President, PM messages on Independence Day: Nation must remember Kashmiri brethren, sisters in IIOJK

Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

FO condemns Modi's political stunt

Afghan president vows to stop bloodshed as Taliban close in on Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.