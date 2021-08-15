ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Bank Alfalah introduces QR payments for WASA customers in Lahore

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Bank Alfalah has taken a first of its kind initiative in the payment solutions sphere by introducing QR Payments for WASA's (Water and Sanitation Agency) customers in Lahore. Under this feature, consumers can make payments of their utility bills instantly via scanning a QR code, through the Alfa app. Furthermore, they can also avail a discount on their bill payment. This marks the bank's first step towards enabling bill payments through QR codes.

For WASA, this partnership allows them to take a step in the right direction by providing their customers a hassle-free solution to pay their bills, and also the opportunity to digitize their bill payment collection. WASA also became the first government institution to introduce digitization of their bill payment collection in Lahore.

Group Head Digital Banking Group Bank Alfalah Limited Muhammad Yahya Khan said the popularity of payment through QR codes is increasing rapidly in Pakistan; this payment method is quick, easy and convenient which allows people to make their payments on the go, by simply scanning the QR code through their mobile banking application. By introducing this facility for WASA customers in Lahore, Bank Alfalah has eliminated the need for in-person visits to pay utility bills. All a customer needs to do is to scan the QR code and pay their bills efficiently. This partnership is in line with our future goal of penetrating the utility bill payments industry and helps provide consumers with unmatched convenience.

Vice Chairman, WASA Sheikh Imtiaz said digital payments are the future, and we are happy to have Bank Alfalah as our partner to launch this facility for our Lahore customers. This will allow people to make their payments in a much easier way and skip their visits to bank branches which will eventually save time and provide convenience. Contactless payments are the need of the hour, and demand for them will continue to grow in the near future as consumers look for more convenient solutions that save time.

bank alfalah WASA Sheikh Imtiaz QR Payments Muhammad Yahya Khan

