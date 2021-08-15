ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FPCCI office-bearers: Business community opposes enhancement of term

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country's business community has opposed the enhancement of term of office-bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from one year to two years.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza held a meeting with Secretary Commerce Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui and conveyed reservations.

Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf and Vice President Shah Rez Malik were also present on the occasion.

President RCCI said that the term of office of the President of the Federation was discussed during the meeting. Chamber President Nasir Mirza expressed strong reservations over the proposal to extend the term of office of the President to two years and demanded that the term of office be kept at one year only.

Secretary Commerce Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui said that the tenure of the FPCCI President is being reviewed in the Standing Committee of the National Assembly. After receiving suggestions from there, information and suggestions will be shared with all the chambers of commerce. Suggestions will be taken from the chambers before making a decision.

Nasir Mirza said that it has always been the position of the Chambers and the business community to move forward in consultation with the stakeholders. The proposal to extend the term of the president of the federation for two years is not acceptable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

