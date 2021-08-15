PPP believes in industrialization: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information, Labor and Manpower Minister Saeed Ghani has said that Pakistan is one of the few lucky countries in the world in terms of resources where all the blessings are available, but despite 74 years of independence, we are in debt and behind the world.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and especially PPP under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have always believed in industrialization.

He expressed these views while addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

Ghani while congratulating the country and the nation on the Independence Day said that the elected representatives in Pakistan did not get the powers they should have got. Pakistan is going through a tough time.

Saeed Ghani said that we should think more about our performance than the role of others. Nations develop only by respecting and abiding the law and constitution.

The provincial information minister said that as a nation we have failed to fulfill our responsibilities, but time has not passed yet, every year Independence Day gives us a chance to reform ourselves and see what we did not do last year.

With self-improvement we can make progress. Saeed Ghani further said that the government is providing all possible facilities for the promotion of industrialization and our priority is that if industries are set up then prosperity will come to the country, unemployment will be eliminated resulting in a developed and wealthy country.

KATI president Saleem-uz-Zaman while congratulating the nation on Independence Day said that education and industrial revolution are of utmost importance for the development of any country.

He thanked the Sindh government for its full support for the industrial development of Karachi.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that these are the directives of the leadership including SM Muneer, the patron-in-chief of KATI, to always strive for the development of industries, which is why KATI is the most successful industrial area of Karachi. He said that COVID-19 took our senior and valuable members apart from us, which is why KATI in collaboration with Sindh government is fighting war against COVID-19.

KITE Ltd CEO Zubair Chhaya said in his address that focus on employment, national income and foreign exchange was essential for economic growth, adding that industrialization in Karachi was essential.

He said that the police, Rangers, citizens and especially the Pakistan Army have made immense sacrifices for the sake of the country and the nation. It is clear that India is our enemy and the situation in Afghanistan is worrisome.

"We must move forward as a nation, forgetting all our differences," he said.

Farhan-ur-Rehman, Chairman, KATI Event Committee, said that Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani cooperated at every opportunity.

