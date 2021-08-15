ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
75th Independence Day celebrated with traditional fervour across KP

Amjad Ali Shah 15 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR, Likewise other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day was celebrated on Saturday with traditional and patriotic zeal and zest across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To mark the Independence Day, special functions, flag hoisting ceremonies are organized by traders, social activists, organization, civil society and people from different walks of life in provincial capital Peshawar and other parts of the province, including newly merged tribal districts.

Government buildings, offices, bazaars and main routes in the city were decorated with national flags, bandings while children and youth people were seen in a large number on streets and roads to celebrate the festivity with traditional and patriotic fervour.

During the special events, the participants offered prayers for the integrity, solidarity and peace of the country. They especially condemned the Indian atrocities against the innocent people in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day has dawned with salutes of 31 cannons in the federal capital and 21 cannons in provincial capital Peshawar. The main event of the Independence Day was held in Chief Minister House on Saturday wherein hoisted the national flag followed by national anthem tunes.

A contingent of police saluted the national flag. On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the entire nation and said that 14th August is a day to reaffirm our commitment to our country and play our individual and collective role for its progress and prosperity as per the vision of our forefathers adding that undoubtedly, independence is a great blessing.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the eve of 75th Independence Day at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday. The chamber president Sherbaz Bilour hoisted the national flag in the building of the chamber house.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Saturday celebrated the 75th Pakistan Independence Day at KPEZDMC-Peshawar Economic Zone Office. Secretary IC&TE-KP and Chairman BoD-KPEZDMC, Humayun Khan graced the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony as a Chief Guest. He also participated in the tree plantation drive to promote Green Industrialization in KP. CEO-KPEZDMC Javed Khattak, CFO Shahid Iqbal and other team members were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour participated as chief guest in an event organized by Central Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Accessories Times Centre Saddar Road Peshawar in connection with 75th Independence Day.

ANP Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, the SCCI executive member Zahoor Khan, the traders' union chairman Haji Ghani and other office bearers and members of business community were present in a large number. On the occasion, Sherbaz Bilour cut a cake to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The participants offered prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the country. We, as a nation, owe our independence to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and it is an occasion to pay tribute to those sacrifices, the participants said. They further said that 14 August also reminded us of the sacrifices of those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending the territorial and ideological frontiers of our country. "Today we, as a nation, also show full solidarity with the oppressed people of illegally occupied Kashmir and reiterate our resolve to continue our moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle of independence", the speakers remarked.

Later, the SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour also participated in a cake cutting ceremony on eve of the 75th Independence Day organized by the traders' leader and SCCI executive member Mujeebur Rehman in the main Saddar bazaar Peshawar.

The chamber president lauded the SCCI executive members Zahoor Khan and Mujeebur Rehman for playing effective in resolution of traders' community issues. He assured on the occasion that the chamber will continue to raise issues of small traders in assemblies, relevant government departments and forums for their amicable resolution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

75th Independence Day celebrated with traditional fervour across KP

