At least 9 killed, 10 injured in Karachi blast

At least nine people have been killed and 10 injured after an explosion in Karachi’s Mawach Goth area on Saturday, reported Aaj News.

It was not immediately clear as to what caused the explosion. A preliminary report, prepared by the bomb disposal squad, suggests a hand grenade caused the explosion.

The site of the incident has been cordoned off by security forces and investigations are underway. The bomb disposal squad, which reached the site of the incident soon after, said that a grenade was hurled that caused the explosion.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South), Javed Akbar Riaz, confirmed that a blast had taken place, but said it was too early to say what caused the explosion.

"A blast has occurred around 9:45 pm in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station in a truck carrying 20/25 persons," he told Business Recorder. "The passengers were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony."

The injured are being moved to Civil Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed police and district administration to mobilise resources in aid of the injured and the victims. In a statement, CM Murad also sought a report on the vehicle after earlier reports suggested that it may have been a cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives, and also sought a report on the incident from the police.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.