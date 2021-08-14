ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 9 killed, 10 injured in Karachi blast

  • Explosion occurs in city's Mawach Goth area
  • Security forces have cordoned off the site of the incident
BR Web Desk | Rafat Saeed Updated 14 Aug 2021

At least nine people have been killed and 10 injured after an explosion in Karachi’s Mawach Goth area on Saturday, reported Aaj News.

It was not immediately clear as to what caused the explosion. A preliminary report, prepared by the bomb disposal squad, suggests a hand grenade caused the explosion.

The site of the incident has been cordoned off by security forces and investigations are underway. The bomb disposal squad, which reached the site of the incident soon after, said that a grenade was hurled that caused the explosion.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South), Javed Akbar Riaz, confirmed that a blast had taken place, but said it was too early to say what caused the explosion.

"A blast has occurred around 9:45 pm in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station in a truck carrying 20/25 persons," he told Business Recorder. "The passengers were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony."

The injured are being moved to Civil Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed police and district administration to mobilise resources in aid of the injured and the victims. In a statement, CM Murad also sought a report on the vehicle after earlier reports suggested that it may have been a cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives, and also sought a report on the incident from the police.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

casualties Explosion

At least 9 killed, 10 injured in Karachi blast

Afghan President vows to 'remobilise' forces as Taliban approach Kabul

Update: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban

Factbox: What to watch for as the Taliban inch closer to Kabul

Pakistan compliant in 35 out of 40 recommendations in APG action plan

Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

Political community joins to wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day

Largest penalty ever of Rs44bn imposed on sugar mills, PSMA

List of sugar mills penalised by CCP unveiled

Soldier martyred, two injured in terrorist attack on FC vehicle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters