Political community joins to wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day

Pakistan's political community joined together to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day, sharing their thoughts on remembering the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of countless individuals.

In Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and the provincial capital, the day started off with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where they hoisted the national flag and also offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi also paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle of Muslims of the subcontinent under his charismatic and dynamic leadership.

Niazi added that Pakistan was the ultimate destination and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and they had been struggling to liberate Kashmir from Indian clutches, reported APP.

Several politicians and other personalities took to their social media to share their message on this occasion.