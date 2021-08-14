ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day

  • Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad
  • President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Aug 2021

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour as various flag hoisting ceremonies and special programmes take place across the country.

The day dawned with 31 gun salutes in the capital and 21 gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad where President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest. Addressing the ceremony, the president paid tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement, including Liaquat Ali Khan, Allama Iqbal, and Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking about Pakistan's accomplishments, the president said that the country which was essentially an agricultural country has managed to meet its food requirements and is on the way to becoming an industrial country.

Pakistan is also making advancements in the area of information technology, Dr Alvi said. He also lauded Pakistan's armed forces and police for fighting terrorism.

In Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hoisted the national flag.

They also visited the Quaid's mausoleum where they offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold the national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Pakistan has surmounted monumental challenges during the course of its history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient nation.

"Even today, the changing regional dynamics along with some domestic issues continue to test our resolve. Like each time, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation."

The PM also said that Pakistan will continue to extend its full support to the Kashmiris in their just cause. "Kashmiris are looking up to the international community to fulfil the promises made to them," he said.

On this occasion, several politicians and other personalities took to their social media to share their messages.

