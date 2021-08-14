ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Import of 61 items: WHT exemption extended up to Dec 31

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 14 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended period for exemption of withholding tax on the import of 61 items, including medical equipment and Covid-related goods up to December 31, 2021.

The FBR has amended Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through an SRO1008(I)/2021 issued here on Friday.

According to the amendment made in the Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the provisions of section 148 shall not apply to the import of 61 goods for a period commencing from March 20, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2021.

This notification would be effective from July 9, 2021.

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

The provisions of Section 148 shall not apply to the import of 61 goods for a period commencing from March 20, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2021: Real-time PCR system (standard 96-well plate and 0.2ml tubes format, 5 channel); Biosafety Cabinet; Auto Clave 50 Liter Capacity; Multi channel pipette (0.5-10 µl); Single channel pipette; multi-channel pipette 20-200 ml; vacuum fold; Micro Centrifuge (Non-refrigerated, Rotor capacity: 12 x 1.5/2.0 ml vessels, 2 x PCR strip, Max. speed: 12,100 x g (13,400 rpm); PCR Cabinet (HEPA filter system, UV and white light); Real-time PCR kit for the detection of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2); Viral RNA Extraction Kit and machine (Automatic Extractors); VTM (Viral Transport Medium); Dr Oligo Synthesizer; Refrigerator/freezer (-20 ºC); Vortex Machine; Refrigerated Centrifuge Machine (Rotor capacity 1.5ml x 24, max. speed 14000 rpm); UPS (6 kVA); Tyvek Suits; N-95; Biohazard Bags (18 Liters); PAPR (Powdered Air Purifying respirators); Multimode ventilator with air compressor; vital sign monitor with 2IBPand ETco2 two Temp; ICU motorized patient bed with side cabinet and over bed table; Syringe infusion pump; Infusion pump; electric suction machine; Defibrillator; X-Ray Mobile Machine; simple nebulizer; ultrasound machine; Noninvasive BIPAP; ECG Machine; Pulse Oximeters; Ripple mattress; blood gas analyzer; AMBU Bag; Nitrile Gloves; Latex Gloves; Goggles; Face Shields; Gum Boots; Mackintosh bed sheets; surgical masks; Air Ways; Diaflow; Disposible Nebulizer Mask Kit Respective Headings; ECG Electrodes; ETT Tube (Endotracheal Tubes) all sizes; Humidifier Disposable Flexible; IV Cannula all sizes; IV Chambers ; oxygen recovery Kit; Padded Sheets; Stomach Tube; Stylet for Endotracheal Tube; Suction Tube control valve; Tracheostomy Tube; Ventilator Circuit; Venturymasks and disposable shoes cover (waterproof).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

