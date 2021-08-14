ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Domestic violence: Safe-houses to be opened in each district for female victims: minister

Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that to address the problems of female victims of domestic violence and provide them immediate shelter and instant relief, Safe-Houses would be opened in each district of the province.

She was talking to media persons after inaugurating safe-house near Niaz Stadium Hyderabad on Friday morning.

She said that in each safe house, directorate and complaint centre would be established to address the problems of female victims of any violence on instant basis by providing free healthcare and legal aid as well. She said that the idea behind to set up safe house was to provide immediate shelter as earlier female victim often had to face lengthy legal process causing them more vulnerability.

She further informed that MoU had been signed between Development & Empowerment Society, Pakistan (DES) and Women Development Department, Sindh in order to provide fair and speedy solutions to the problems of the female victims. She invited NGOs willing to work for the welfare of women to join hands with women Development Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

