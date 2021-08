Two ‘dacoits’ shot dead

SHIKARPUR: Two dacoits were killed after an alleged police encounter in Shikarpur on Friday.

According to SSP Shikarpur, Tanveer Hussain Tunio, the encounter took place in the jurisdiction so Khanpur police station at Link Road. The dacoits who were waiting alongside the road for dacoity, seeing the police patrolling party, they opened fire and in retaliatory fire, the dacoits were killed.