ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Storm drains: Murtaza directs early removal of encroachments

Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday directed the Senior Director Katchi Abadis to expedite the removal of encroachments from storm drains in the metropolis.

He was presiding over a meeting with the heads of various departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said that the campaign to eradicate encroachments in the city should continue. “All the concerned departments should take full action as encroachments spoil look of the city and make it ugly,” he added. He directed that action against encroachments with the cooperation of Deputy Commissioners should continue as it would provide facilities to the people.

Earlier, the Senior Director Katchi Abadis briefed the Administrator Karachi regarding the removal of encroachments from Orangi Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Mahmoodabad Nullah.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed to immediately remove the debris of demolished shops in Jubilee Cloth Market. After taking charge, Murtaza Wahab is taking briefings from various departments of KMC and giving them target to perform.

In particular, the revenue collecting departments have been directed to meet their targets within the stipulated time so that the process of construction and development of the city can be expedited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Murtaza Wahab Sindh Government kmc Katchi Abadis

Storm drains: Murtaza directs early removal of encroachments

Tarin assures exporters there will be swift refund payments

FY21 LSMI output jumps 14.85pc YoY

SBP governor speaks to media persons: $2.77bn from IMF to help facilitate increased imports

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Import of 61 items: WHT exemption extended up to Dec 31st

UK exports to EU down 18pc as Brexit bites

June 2020 fuel crises: Ogra’s decision to spare OMCs irks AGP

List of sugar mills penalised by CCP unveiled

Independence Day today

Afghanistan: IMF says it’s ‘too early to predict’ spillover in Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.