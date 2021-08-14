Hot, humid weather likely

KARACHI: A hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, the Met Office said on Friday.

However, it said, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated heavy falls may also hit Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the span.

“Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in upper and central parts during next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also present over the northern parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021