FINCA Microfinance Bank launches ‘AikHain, AzaadHain’ campaign

LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd, in line with its mission to alleviate poverty and improve the living standards of the people of Pakistan, has been taking continuous measures to promote diversity and inclusion within and outside the organization.

While the female diversity ratio within the organization has jumped up to a handsome 22%, the female clientele mark has also reached 25,000 women borrowers, reported as of 30th June 2021.

Celebrating the similar spirit of diversity and inclusion offered by our country as well, the Bank has launched a campaign; ‘AikHain, AzaadHain’ on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Shot in old Lahore, the musical, ‘Aikhain, Azaadhain’ narrates and captures the Independence Day festivities through the eyes of a child as he explores the streets of inner Lahore on 14th August 2021. The video artistically endeavours to instil the belief that the diversity our nation offers is indeed one of our main strengths and how people from different races, religions, experiences and viewpoints, come together to celebrate freedom on every 14th August.

“Through this jingle based advert, we want to play our part in uniting the nation in these difficult times. As we celebrate Pakistan’s 75th birthday, I can quote the father of the nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah who rightly said, “We are starting in the days where there is no discrimination, no distinction between one community and another, no discrimination between one caste or creed and another. —PR

