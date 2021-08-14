Pakistan Study Centre inaugurates books exhibition

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar on Friday inaugurated books exhibition in connection with Independence Day at Pakistan Study Centre.

The exhibition was arranged in connection with the commemoration of Independence Day. Dissertations, books, reports, conference proceedings and research journals produced by the Centre were displayed on the occasion.

A large number of faculty members, scholars and the general public visited the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Professor Dr Fakhar-ul-Islam said that the Centre has a largest collection of thesis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on variety of subjects. °

He invited interested parties to come up for mutual utilization of the huge research repository for the benefit of the society.

