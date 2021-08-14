Markets
LME official prices
14 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2225.00 2602.00 9508.50 2390.00 19540.00 36594.00 3016.50 2413.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2225.00 2602.00 9508.50 2390.00 19540.00 36594.00 3016.50 2413.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2600.00 9539.00 2338.00 19551.00 35708.00 3025.50 2400.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2600.00 9539.00 2338.00 19551.00 35708.00 3025.50 2400.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 32773.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 32773.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
