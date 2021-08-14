KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 13, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 250,674,909 126,934,071 10,891,065,299 5,017,611,007 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 765,080,196 (623,097,549) 141,982,647 Local Individuals 9,195,014,943 (9,016,167,421) 178,847,522 Local Corporates 3,202,222,880 (3,523,053,049) (320,830,169) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021