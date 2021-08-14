Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
14 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 13, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
250,674,909 126,934,071 10,891,065,299 5,017,611,007
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 765,080,196 (623,097,549) 141,982,647
Local Individuals 9,195,014,943 (9,016,167,421) 178,847,522
Local Corporates 3,202,222,880 (3,523,053,049) (320,830,169)
===============================================================================
