LIBOR interbank offered rates
14 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (August 13, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07800 0.07900 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08650 0.08750 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09550 0.09575 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10838 0.11150 0.21350 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12475 0.12538 0.28013 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15738 0.14850 0.33838 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23988 0.23163 0.46088 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
