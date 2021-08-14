PCB revises schedule and venue for series against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revised on Friday schedule for the two Twenty20 international matches against England.

According to the updated schedule, the two-match T20I series against England will now be played in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14 before both teams travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, the matches were scheduled to take place at Karachi's National Stadium on October 14 and 15.

The matches were rescheduled due to some operational and logistical reasons.

“Eoin Morgan’s side, along with Heather Knight’s team, will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and while the men’s squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on 17, 19 and 21 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium,” the board said in its statement.

PCB's Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that we are happy that the England cricket team is visiting after a long period.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005 and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time,” Khan said.

He further noted that the men team’s tours are an additional feature as the Englishmen will return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures.

England's men's team is ranked No.1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings, while the women rank second – just five points behind ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners Australia.

Schedule for Pakistan v England

Oct 9 – Arrival of England’s men and women sides.

Oct 13 –Pakistan v England (1st T20I)

Oct 14 - Pakistan v England (2nd T20I)

Schedule for Pakistan Women v England Women

Oct 13 – Pakistan W v England W, 1st T20I

Oct 14 – Pakistan W v England W, 2nd T20I

Oct 17 – Pakistan W v England W, 1st ODI

Oct 19 – Pakistan W v England W, 2nd ODI

Oct 21 – Pakistan W v England W, 3rd ODI

(All matches to be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)