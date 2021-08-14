ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB revises schedule and venue for series against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revised on Friday the schedule for the two Twenty20 international matches against...
Syed Ahmed 14 Aug 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revised on Friday schedule for the two Twenty20 international matches against England.

According to the updated schedule, the two-match T20I series against England will now be played in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14 before both teams travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, the matches were scheduled to take place at Karachi's National Stadium on October 14 and 15.

The matches were rescheduled due to some operational and logistical reasons.

Cricket fraternity reacts at Pakistan's unpredictability after comeback win in 1st T20

“Eoin Morgan’s side, along with Heather Knight’s team, will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and while the men’s squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on 17, 19 and 21 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium,” the board said in its statement.

PCB's Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that we are happy that the England cricket team is visiting after a long period.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005 and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time,” Khan said.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan cricket is not headed in the right direction

He further noted that the men team’s tours are an additional feature as the Englishmen will return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures.

England's men's team is ranked No.1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings, while the women rank second – just five points behind ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners Australia.

Schedule for Pakistan v England

Oct 9 – Arrival of England’s men and women sides.

Oct 13 –Pakistan v England (1st T20I)

Oct 14 - Pakistan v England (2nd T20I)

Schedule for Pakistan Women v England Women

Oct 13 – Pakistan W v England W, 1st T20I

Oct 14 – Pakistan W v England W, 2nd T20I

Oct 17 – Pakistan W v England W, 1st ODI

Oct 19 – Pakistan W v England W, 2nd ODI

Oct 21 – Pakistan W v England W, 3rd ODI

(All matches to be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

PCB Pakistan vs England Pakistan v England T20 series Pakistan v England series schedule

