Hong Kong stocks end week on negative note

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong ended lower Friday, with sentiment dragged by the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant, China's crackdown on parts of its economy and expectations the Federal Reserve will begin winding down its ultra-loose monetary policies this year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.48 percent, or 126.20 points, to 26,391.62.

Hong Kong shares start lower

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.24 percent, or 8.44 points, to 3,516.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.39 percent, or 9.60 points, to 2,468.74.