ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks set for fourth straight week of gains

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.2% to 475.51, hitting a record high for the tenth straight session
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

European stocks scaled new highs on Friday and were on track for their fourth consecutive week of gains on optimism over a strong earnings season and steady recovery from the pandemic-led economic downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.2% to 475.51, hitting a record high for the tenth straight session.

While the pace of gains has slowed due to thin summer trading, the last time it posted a 10-day winning streak was in December 2006. The index has logged nine-day gaining streaks seven times in the past fifteen years.

Both European and US stocks hit record levels this week, supported by rising earnings expectations and improving economic data, even as Asian equities were held back by worries about Chinese regulation and the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Insurers keep European stocks near record high

Meanwhile, speculation that the US Federal Reserve could soon start to unwind its bond buying stimulus calmed a bit following tame US consumer prices data this week.

Focus will be on the minutes from the US central bank's last policy meeting for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. The minutes will be announced next week.

"With equity markets almost doubling since the start of the pandemic and a bull market lasting over a decade, investors are questioning how far the bull market can rally," said Geir Lode, head of global equities at the international business of Federated Hermes.

"With higher inflation and regulatory risk we believe value stocks will outperform growth stocks," said Lode, adding that he expects stronger earnings growth among mid-cap and smaller companies versus the mega-cap growth companies.

The recent gains lifted Germany's blue-chip DAX to a record high, France's CAC 40 closest to its life-high hit in 2000 and UK's FTSE 100 to its highest since February.

Italian shares were also trading near their highest since September 2008.

Adidas rose 1.8% after it said it was selling Reebok to Authentic Brands Group for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

Pet supplies retailer Zooplus shot up 40.2% after it accepted a takeover offer worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) from US private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

French healthcare company Ipsen tumbled 11.4% after it withdrew a US application for palovarotene, its treatment for an extremely rare disease that causes muscles and tissue to turn to bone.

Coronavirus European stocks US Federal Reserve STOXX 600

European stocks set for fourth straight week of gains

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Afghan women bankers 'forced from roles' as Taliban takes control

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters