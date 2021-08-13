ANL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
ASC 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.71%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
FNEL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
GGL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
KAPCO 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.41%)
MLCF 43.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.69%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.3%)
PTC 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.95%)
SNGP 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.28%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -12.09 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By ▼ -91.33 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,195 Decreased By ▼ -75.41 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,860 Decreased By ▼ -69.94 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HABIBMETRO wishes 74th Independence Day to the nation

Sponsored Content Updated 13 Aug 2021

Independence Day is right around the corner and brands and corporations are decking their halls in green. In the flood of Independence Day campaigns, HABIBMETRO Bank is striving hard to make people understand the meaning and spirit of the National Anthem and shows their unparalleled patriotism.

HABIBMETRO Bank partnered with I AM KARACHI (IAK) to create a unique and beautiful mural on Hoshang Road. Standing at a busy thoroughfare, the mural features a map of Pakistan made of different culturally prominent motifs and patterns. In an effort to promote the craft of local artisans, the mural embodies HABIBMETRO's recent Independence Day communication that inspires Pakistanis to understand the meaning of our National Anthem.

In making this inclusive Independence Day message, HABIBMETRO engaged children of special needs from multiple institutions such as IDA RIEU Welfare Association, Deaf Reach, and Karachi Down Syndrome Program.

Click here to watch the complete DVC.

Pakistan Independence Day HabibMetro

HABIBMETRO wishes 74th Independence Day to the nation

Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran

Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

IPO: Octopus Digital's book building to be held on September 9, 10

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Taliban detain veteran militia chief Khan in Afghanistan's Herat

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Afghan women bankers 'forced from roles' as Taliban takes control

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters