HABIBMETRO wishes 74th Independence Day to the nation

Independence Day is right around the corner and brands and corporations are decking their halls in green. In the flood of Independence Day campaigns, HABIBMETRO Bank is striving hard to make people understand the meaning and spirit of the National Anthem and shows their unparalleled patriotism.

HABIBMETRO Bank partnered with I AM KARACHI (IAK) to create a unique and beautiful mural on Hoshang Road. Standing at a busy thoroughfare, the mural features a map of Pakistan made of different culturally prominent motifs and patterns. In an effort to promote the craft of local artisans, the mural embodies HABIBMETRO's recent Independence Day communication that inspires Pakistanis to understand the meaning of our National Anthem.

In making this inclusive Independence Day message, HABIBMETRO engaged children of special needs from multiple institutions such as IDA RIEU Welfare Association, Deaf Reach, and Karachi Down Syndrome Program.

