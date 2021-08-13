ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX closes in red zone: BRIndex100 recoils

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Despite foreign buying, Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday closed in red zone due to selling mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 lost 12.9 points or 0.25 percent to close at 5,101.86 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,129.74 points and intraday low of 5,090.82 points. Volumes stood at 193.371 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 25,636.16, up 18.16 points or 0.07 percent with a turnover of 115.698 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 106.62 points or 0.23 percent to closed at 47,270.76 points. Trading activity remained thin as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 230.174 million shares as compared to 382.644 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth 1.550 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 25 billion to Rs 8.273 trillion. Out of total 458 active scrips, 329 closed in negative and 106 in positive while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 19.225 million shares and increased by Rs 3.69 to close at Rs 163.92 followed by Ghani Glo Hol that closed at Rs 43.42, down Rs 0.01 with 15.077 million shares. Siemens Pak and Blessed Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 44.62 and Rs 29.46 respectively to close at Rs 639.62 and Rs 459.99 while Sapphire Fiber and Wyeth Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 70.12 and Rs 20.00 respectively to close at Rs 864.87 and Rs 1980.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 57.2 points or 0.58 percent to close at 9,802.33 points with total turnover of 2.960 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 15.73 points or 0.22 percent to close at 7,096.30 points with 7.428 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 40.11 points or 0.43 percent to close at 9,439.27 points with 14.838 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 42.49 points or 0.77 percent to close at 5,457.56 points with 4.490 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,932.61 points, down 28.08 points or 0.71 percent with 10.852 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 30.46 points or 0.66 percent to close at 4,657.02 points with 58.869 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed bearish on concerns for regional uncertainty and dismal economic outlook amid Covid outbreak. Autos and banking stocks outperformed amid surge in car sales by 104 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2021 and robust financial results in the banking sector.

He said weaker Pak rupee and uncertainty over release of next IMF tranche played catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 Sapphire Fiber Siemens Pak

PSX closes in red zone: BRIndex100 recoils

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

SBP’s forex reserves down $223m

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM

NSA rejects Taliban support allegations

Qureshi says ‘Indian-Afghan’ nexus behind Dasu bus attack

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.