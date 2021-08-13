ANL 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
ASC 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
ASL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
GGL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.91%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
NETSOL 156.27 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (2.51%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
SNGP 50.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -9.22 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,584 Decreased By ▼ -52.48 (-0.2%)
KSE100 47,187 Decreased By ▼ -83.58 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -58.47 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

NNI Updated 13 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC) approved on Thursday a summary moved by the Power Divsision containing proposals for the acceleration of power supply to Gwadar.

The CCoCPEC allowed National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) to change its executing agency to expedite the work and ensure that the project is completed by March 2023.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The committee also gave go-ahead to the Power Division to discuss the options of import of additional power supply from Iran.

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

The Chairperson of the Committee directed that dedicated power supply for the Gwadar Industrial Zone must be ensured.

The Committee reviewed the progress on various projects under CPEC and the overall progress of CPEC in Industrial Cooperation, Energy, Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port Marketing Plan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Abdul Razak Dawood Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Chairman NHA, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Planning, Secretary Power, Secretary Maritime Affairs and official of various Ministers and Divisions.

Asad Umar NTDC Gwadar power supply CCoCPEC

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters