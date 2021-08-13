ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
Aug 13, 2021
Railway Golf Club case: SC orders removal of advisor Shah Rukh

Terence J Sigamony 13 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday directed removal of Shah Rukh Khan, advisor and head of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, owned by the Pakistan Railways.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, on Thursday, heard Railway Golf Club implementation case.

Justice Ijaz questioned under what law the railway minister had appointed Shah Rukh Khan as an advisor to oversee the Club affairs?

He said the golf club was not privately owned and favoured persons could not be appointed to run the affairs of the club.

Such appointments could not be made in a public office, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the court would not tolerate any recruitment or reshuffle in the Railway Golf Club.

The bench directed completion of the audit of Golf Club and submission of its report.

He said that there were appointment rules and a complete procedure for hiring people and asked how could people be appointed like this?

He asked the Secretary Railways whether he did not advise his minister that he could not recruit people in the golf club.

Justice Bandial asked why the appointment at the golf club was not brought to the notice of the Court.

Justice Ijaz said the appointments of management at the Golf Club were made on a court order. Appointment of Railway Minister’s advisor was a violation of court order, he added.

The secretary railways said that the Railway Minister had appointed Shah Rukh Khan as an advisor in the interest of the club.

Justice Bandial said that the court had been violated.

The judge remarked that according to the secretary, the advisor to the Railways minister would work without pay. “I don’t think the federal government is running on charity,” he added.

He said that the court wanted to improve institutions and put them in safe hands in the future.

Justice Ijaz asked who ran the golf club administration?

The secretary replied that the CEO was leading the management of the Golf Club in consultation with Advisor Shah Rukh Khan.

Justice Jamal asked what was the authority of Advisor to the Minister of Railways Shah Rukh Khan?

The secretary replied that Shah Rukh Khan did not have the authority to sign documents and keep records related to the Old Railway Golf Club.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Railway Golf Club case: SC orders removal of advisor Shah Rukh

