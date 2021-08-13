Conspiracy against Balochistan not to be tolerated: Punjab governor

LAHORE: The government and its all departments are on the same page for progress and prosperity of Balochistan and no conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and stability in Balochistan would be tolerated, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said.

Talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, Nawab Shah Zain Bugti, who called on him, the governor stated that Balochistan will be the main beneficiary of the CPEC and the Gwadar would bring a huge change altogether.

During the meeting, issues including government initiatives for promotion of reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan were discussed.

The governor maintained that since Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, practical steps are being taken for the development, peace and stability of Balochistan. He added that the provincial government will complete 131 projects worth Rs 731 million which will benefit the people of Balochistan. He stressed that reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan is the top priority of the present government, adding that everyone knows that India is conspiring to destroy peace in Balochistan. "Pakistan has put forward all the facts in this regard before the United Nations and other international bodies," he said, adding: "Nefarious designs of India have been thwarted in the past and will not be allowed to succeed in future, as well."

Shah Zain Bugti said, on the occasion, that the people of Balochistan are patriotic and ready to render any sacrifice for the country, adding that Baloch people have sacrificed a lot for eradication of terrorism.

Separately, Begum Perveen Sarwar, Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation and wife of Governor Punjab, while addressing an event, said that minorities are safe and have complete religious freedom in Pakistan and they are playing an important role in the country's development and prosperity. She maintained that all rights are being provided to minorities in Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021