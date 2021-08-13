Met Office predicts more rains in Lahore

LAHORE: The Met Office has predicted a fresh spell of rains from the midnight of 12th of August up to 15th of August, saying that a peculiar strip of land, including the cities like Lahore and Gujranawala, would receive heavy rainfall.

Also, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert to all the relevant departments and urged them to be ready to deal with any emergency like situation during the fresh spell of rains. Talking to Business Recorder, Additional Director General Tariq Masood Farooqa said the current monsoon spell would continue till the middle of October and more heavy spells of monsoon rains are very much likely. According to him, the next 24 hours were very crucial.

The Met Office has informed that scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with the upper parts of the country. Meanwhile, the temperature in the city was recorded at 32C in the morning, followed by a maximum of 38C by the afternoon with heavy humidity level.

