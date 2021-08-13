Bilwani elected BMG vice chairman

KARACHI: A meeting of senior BMGIANs from the Memon community was convened under the leadership of Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president KCCI Zubair Motiwala in which former senior vice president KCCI M. Jawed Bilwani was unanimously elected vice chairman of BMG.

Besides Zubair Motiwala and Jawed Bilwani, the meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President KCCI M. Saqib Goodluck, Chairman of KCCI's Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, former presidents KCCI Haroon Agar, Younus M. Bashir, Junaid Esmail Makda, former SVP Ibrahim Kasumbi, former vice president Muhammad Idrees Memon, Ghani Usman, Rafiq Bilwani, Iqbal Mandvia, Rafiq Teli and others.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, while congratulating the newly elected vice chairman BMG, hoped that Jawed Bilwani along with the rest of the BMG leadership would continue to make extraordinary efforts under BMG's policy of "public service".

While paying glowing tribute to late Siraj Kassam Teli, Zubair Motiwala urged

all BMGIANs to make collective efforts to carry forward the mission of the late Siraj Teli who always wanted to make Karachi a livable city.

"We will make all out efforts in close alliance with everyone to restore the lost status of this city which was once known as the city of lights," he said.

"We only demand that Karachi must receive its share in proportion to what this city has been contributing to the national exchequer so that these funds could be utilized in developing the dilapidated infrastructure," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the demise of Siraj Kassam Teli, the executive council of BMG had unanimously elected Zubair Motiwala as chairman BMG that resulted in leaving the vice chairman BMG slot for the Memon community vacant which has now been taken over by Jawed Bilwani.

In addition to being former senior vice president KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani is also Chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum and chief coordinator of Value-Added Textile Forum, Council of All Pakistan Textile Association, Karachi Industrial Forum and Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association and Exporters Association.

He is also an executive committee member of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), PHMA and Agro Export Processing Zone Units Association.

