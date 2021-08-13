PM’s vision

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM says govt actively pursuing pro-farmer vision” carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, describing farmers as an asset for the country, the prime minister has said the government is following a vision to double their income to achieve higher economic growth, ensure food security and check poverty and inflation.

Unfortunately, however, the PTI government has done little or nothing in this regard although this party has completed three years in power. It is, in my view, still learning how a country is run. Instead of just having good intentions, the prime minister must add action to his grand idea or plan in order to turn his vision into reality.

Ehtesham Khan (Lahore)

