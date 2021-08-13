Pakistan Premier Football League begins tomorrow

LAHORE: The 13th Pakistan Premier Football League would kick off from August 14 at the QasimBagh Stadium, Multan. Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Rawalpindi would be defending the title in the championship.

A total of 12 football teams from across the country including Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Pakistan Army, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA), Muslim Club Chman and Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Lyallpur FC, Karachi United and Huma Club Islamabad would feature in the league.

The first match would be played between Sui Southern Gas Company and Wapda at 8 pm while Pakistan Army would face Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at 10 pm in the second match, a spokesman of PFF, said.

