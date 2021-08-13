Pelican Tours, Haripur varsity sign MoU to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD: Pelican Tours, a tour travel and an event management company based in Islamabad signs MoU with University of Haripur to promote tourism and education related activities in Pakistan. In a graceful ceremony held at Ayub National Park Rawalpindi CEO Pelican Tours Col Waheed Hamid (Retd) and Dr Shah Masaud Khan Registrar University of Haripur signed the MoU on 11th August, 2021.

Vice Chancellor Prof Anwar ul Hassan Gilani (HI), senior members University faculty and officials from Army Heritage foundation were also present during signing ceremony.

This is yet another mile stone covered by Pelican Tours after it signed MoU with Saudi Arabian Tour Company 'Happy Trip' during the visit of their CEO Kamli to Pakistan in July 2021.-PR

