PUASA condemns anti-educational policies of Punjab govt

LAHORE: An emergent meeting of the Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) was held in the committee room of the University Club at Quaid-I-Azam Campus on Thursday.

The agenda items included Punjab Government's ill intentions to occupy Punjab University Gujranwala Campus issue, Ante/Due Date Appointments, Disparity Reduction Allowance, and Utility Allowance.

The elected representatives of the University fraternity unanimously condemned the anti-educational policies of the Punjab government and demanded the withdrawal of its illegal and immoral notification regarding Punjab University Gujranwala Campus. The ASA Executive Council categorically rejected any such designs of depriving the university of its valuable assets.

It is worth mentioning that Punjab University's Gujranwala Campus was established in 2005 with university's own financial resources and since then thousands of its graduates have already been passed out and serving the country nationwide and even currently thousands of students are studying on campus whose future has been put at risk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021