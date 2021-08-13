KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 12, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 280,381,229 150,769,561 13,909,493,465 6,642,704,811 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,188,223,619 (933,978,846) 254,244,772 Local Individuals 11,672,510,783 (11,406,173,441) 266,337,341 Local Corporates 4,239,933,234 (4,760,515,349) (520,582,113) ===============================================================================

