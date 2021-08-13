ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
13 Aug 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 12, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
280,381,229            150,769,561       13,909,493,465           6,642,704,811
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    1,188,223,619       (933,978,846)       254,244,772
Local Individuals          11,672,510,783    (11,406,173,441)       266,337,341
Local Corporates            4,239,933,234     (4,760,515,349)     (520,582,113)
===============================================================================

