NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
13 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 12, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
280,381,229 150,769,561 13,909,493,465 6,642,704,811
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,188,223,619 (933,978,846) 254,244,772
Local Individuals 11,672,510,783 (11,406,173,441) 266,337,341
Local Corporates 4,239,933,234 (4,760,515,349) (520,582,113)
===============================================================================
